University ‘delighted’ with support for Paint the Town Blue

COLLEGE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Williams Baptist University is celebrating its homecoming week, and some of the celebrations will bleed into Walnut Ridge.

WBU and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce are encouraging businesses to “Paint the Town Blue” to celebrate the university’s homecoming.

Vice President of Creative Services and Technology for WBU, Brett Cooper, says they’re thrilled with the community support.

“We are delighted with the response we are already seeing for Paint the Town Blue,” Cooper said. “We have several businesses that are already painted up, and we know more are on the way.”

Vice President Cooper said homecoming isn’t just about campus but the entire community.

“It’s important when we celebrate homecoming that it’s a community-wide thing. We want the celebration to not just be on the Williams campus but throughout our community,” Cooper said. “We need to realize that when alumni come back, they’re not just coming back to their alma mater, they’re coming back to their college hometown.”

A list of homecoming celebrations can be found on the university’s website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.