Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Advance girls volleyball preparing for Class 1 State Semifinals

The Hornets held their annual team two-on-two tournament in costumes during practice on Monday.
The Hornets held their annual team two-on-two tournament in costumes during practice on Monday.(Jess Todd, KFVS)
By Jess Todd
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - For the fourth time in five years the Advance girls volleyball team will compete in the Class 1 State Semifinals.

The Hornets took down Clarkton 3-1 in the Quarterfinals after beating St. Vincent 3-0 in Sectionals.

“It was just one of the most fun games I’ve played,” said junior defensive specialist Meg Garner. “Stressful being so close the whole time, but when we got the ball back and got a run it was like OK we got this.”

Focusing on their team mentality has been the key for Advance’s run through the tournament.

“I push team time and time and time again,” said head coach Erin Hoffman. “With this group, once they caught on to the fact that it’s about the group and not themselves, that’s when we really started to take off and play well.”

The Hornets players say being a close-knit group their entire lives has been a major factor.

“We’ve all grown together, especially our junior class,” junior outside hitter Kaylee Cline said. “It’s made us to where we can go back to where we wanted to be.”

Even with the program’s success in recent years, there was no shortage of doubt about how far this Advance team could go.

“We’re not really nervous because nobody thought we really could make it there,” junior middle hitter Lexi Hoffman said. “It’ll just be even better if we do do good.”

“Nobody thought we’d be (in the Semifinals), including myself,” Erin Hoffman said. “I always say I love it when my players prove me wrong because they definitely did that this year.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
Coroner called to the scene of crash on Hwy. 63 in Craighead County
Blake Anderson joined A-State in 2013, leading the Red Wolves to six winning seasons and six...
Former A-State football coach under fire amid lawsuit over retaliation at Utah State
Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated...
Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/28/22)

Latest News

Arkansas State men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado 11/1/22 zoom press conference
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Arkansas State head football coach
Butch Jones gives update on A-State at Little Rock Touchdown Club
The former A-State coach was fired by Auburn Monday.
Auburn fires former Arkansas State head coach Bryan Harsin