Arkansas State men’s basketball prepares for Wednesday exhibition matchup

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball faces Voorhees (SC) in a exhibition matchup. Tipoff is Wednesday at 7:00pm at First National Bank Arena, admission is free.

The Red Wolves played UAPB in a secret scrimmage recently. Avery Felts dropped 21 points. I asked head coach Mike Balado about the the jump the pride of Westside has made this offseason.

“A couple times last year, I thought he had good looks and turned them down,” Balado said. “I think this year he’s being more aggressive and taking that role on being a guy that will take what I call those so so shots. I’ve always had guys that played for me that always that the ability to shoot with freedom and play with freedom offensively. And I think he’s been able to take on that role and really step in and shoot shots.”

Guard Mak Manciel will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Balado mentioned that Manciel had successful surgery. There’s more injury updates with A-State.

“Malcolm Farrington has been out for a week and a half or so, got a jammed finger or slight hairline fracture,” Balado added. “It’s nothing that’s going to be too alarming for the year. He should be back hopefully for the first game, if not definitely for LSU. AB (Alaaeddine Boutayeb) has been out since we got back from the Dominican Republic with a stress reaction in his leg. He did come back and scrimmage this past weekend. He should be available for extended minutes tomorrow. But we’re looking at him very closely to make sure he’s healthy for the start of the year.”

Arkansas State tips off the season November 7th at home vs. Harding.

