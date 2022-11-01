Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Butch Jones gives thoughts on A-State program at Little Rock Touchdown Club

The A-State head coach spoke to the Little Rock Touchdown Club Monday.
The A-State head coach spoke to the Little Rock Touchdown Club Monday.(Little Rock Touchdown Club)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As Arkansas State football begins their bye week, Head Coach Butch Jones made a stop in Little Rock before beginning the recruiting trail.

The second-year head coach spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Club this morning, giving his thoughts on the state of A-State.

He dove deep into last year’s struggles, saying his first year was really year zero of building the program and 2022 marks year one.

“I’ll be very transparent, I did not like our culture last year,” Jones said. “It wasn’t what Butch Jones puts his name on. It’s not what we stand for. We had a very divided team. We had a group of individuals that did not like each other, they did not invest in each other. And so we made a commitment right when the season ended that we’re going to start the process of transcending our culture with everything that we do.”

He also shared his long-term vision for the Red Wolves program.

“We want to build an SEC football program,” Jones said. “Everyone laughs and they say ‘well, you’re in the Sun Belt, what do you mean by that?’ Here’s what I mean by that. We’re not going to take a back seat to anybody in the way we grow and develop our players. Socially, spiritually, academically, they’re going to get the best of the best. That’s all we know. We’re going to be the best of the best because one day we’re going to start raising, not only our future employees and future leaders but NFL players.”

You can watch the full speech below from the Little Rock Touchdown Club (Jones speaks at the 29:30 mark).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crybaby Bridge - Senath, Mo.
HIDDEN HAUNTS: Senath Light and Crybaby Bridge
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the vehicle was stopped because of traffic violations.
Man dies after jumping from overpass during traffic stop, deputies say
Dinesa Poe can rest a little easier after police arrested her son on Oct. 27 in Greene County.
Damon Dickey’s mother speaks out after arrest

Latest News

The former A-State coach was fired by Auburn Monday.
Auburn fires former Arkansas State head coach Bryan Harsin
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Red Wolves Coaches Show airs Sundays at 10:35 on KAIT
Red Wolves Coaches Show: Butch Jones reflects on South Alabama loss, looks ahead to bye week
A-State alum & NFL vet
NFL veteran Bill Bergey back in NEA, signs autographs at Paragould Memorabilia and Card show