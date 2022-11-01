Butch Jones gives thoughts on A-State program at Little Rock Touchdown Club

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As Arkansas State football begins their bye week, Head Coach Butch Jones made a stop in Little Rock before beginning the recruiting trail.

The second-year head coach spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Club this morning, giving his thoughts on the state of A-State.

He dove deep into last year’s struggles, saying his first year was really year zero of building the program and 2022 marks year one.

“I’ll be very transparent, I did not like our culture last year,” Jones said. “It wasn’t what Butch Jones puts his name on. It’s not what we stand for. We had a very divided team. We had a group of individuals that did not like each other, they did not invest in each other. And so we made a commitment right when the season ended that we’re going to start the process of transcending our culture with everything that we do.”

He also shared his long-term vision for the Red Wolves program.

“We want to build an SEC football program,” Jones said. “Everyone laughs and they say ‘well, you’re in the Sun Belt, what do you mean by that?’ Here’s what I mean by that. We’re not going to take a back seat to anybody in the way we grow and develop our players. Socially, spiritually, academically, they’re going to get the best of the best. That’s all we know. We’re going to be the best of the best because one day we’re going to start raising, not only our future employees and future leaders but NFL players.”

You can watch the full speech below from the Little Rock Touchdown Club (Jones speaks at the 29:30 mark).

