Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

CUTE VIDEO: Trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl on Halloween night

A video in North Dakota shows trick-or-treaters paying it forward by helping fill an empty candy bowl on Halloween night. (Source: Courtney Mosbrucker via KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Trick-or-treaters took to the streets around the country for Halloween on Monday, including a pair in North Dakota.

KFYR shared a video from Minot resident Courtney Mosbrucker on Halloween night, where she said kids helped fill her candy bowl when they noticed it was empty.

Mosbrucker said that her candy supply was quickly exhausted, but a pair of youngsters stopped by her home and replenished her supply with candy from their own bags.

According to the Minot resident, she wanted to share the good deed with the community as it was caught on her Ring doorbell camera.

Mosbrucker shared on social media that she hopes the video gets back to the kids’ parents so everyone can thank them for raising such kindhearted children.

“They should be so proud. The world needs more parents and kids like these,” she wrote.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
Blake Anderson joined A-State in 2013, leading the Red Wolves to six winning seasons and six...
Former A-State football coach under fire amid lawsuit over retaliation at Utah State
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated...
Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic
According to a news release, Donald McKinney and Brandy Langston were arrested for one count...
Two arrested for theft by receiving in storage break-in

Latest News

FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on ‘suicide mission’
FILE - Author Julie Powell attends the premiere of "Julie & Julia" at The Ziegfeld Theatre, in...
Julie Powell, food writer of ‘Julie & Julia,’ dies at 49
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that a request to amend the state’s Medicaid...
Arkansas governor announces ARHOME expansion for rural health services
Effects daylight saving time has on children
Effects daylight saving time has on children
Sharp County renewing inmate ‘community works’ program
Sharp County renewing inmate ‘community works’ program