A day to honor the dead

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Day of the Dead, or Día de Los Muertos in Spanish, is a unique holiday.

Remembering those who have passed may bring feelings of sadness, but Day of the Dead chooses to celebrate those loved ones by opting to make the festivities as happy as possible.

“When you think about the dead sometimes it could be sad and can be you know bring all those negative feelings many times, but this traditional festivity is about happiness. Celebrating that our loved ones are in a different place,” Hispanic Center Executive Director Gina Gómez said.

The origins of Day of the Dead can be traced back to Mexico when the Spaniards arrived, and when they did they brought Catholicism that blended in with the festivities of the Aztec people.

The festivities are a way to include those who are longer with us.

“It’s a way to remember people we loved and even if they are not here with us, we still love them,” Gómez said.

The celebrations from Day of the Dead include food and music. Instead of wearing traditional mourning colors, like black, participants will wear bright colors, indicating the joy of the celebration.

Day of the Day has many traditions unique to the holiday, such as colorful skulls, colorful paper, marigolds, and catrinas, which are decorated skeletons.

One of the most unique aspects is the ofrenda, or the altar, for the dead.

“It has three levels, one representing the heavens, one representing our ancestors, and one representing Earth,” Blessed Sacrament Teacher Verónica Anchondo said.

Photos of loved ones are placed on the altar, and it represents a connection between the living and the dead.

“The altar helps us to get near them in a sort of way, spiritual way, and to remember them throughout the day of the dead,” Anchondo said.

Many altars will contain items dear to the loved ones, such as food and drinks, but also other sentimental things that belonged to them.

Today, many Latin American countries celebrate Day of the Dead to varying degrees, but they all choose to celebrate the deceased.

