Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Dyersburg man sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for assaulting federal officer

Dyersburg man sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for assaulting federal officer
Dyersburg man sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for assaulting federal officer(Envato)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Chief U.S. District Judge S. Thomas Anderson sentenced a man to 40 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal officer.

Bobby Claybrook was sentenced on Oct. 28, 2022, to 480 months in jail with five years of probation after release.

Claybrook was wanted by the Dyersburg Police Department for attempted second-degree homicide and for being a felon in possession of a firearm in Aug. 2020.

Three months later, agents found Claybrook in a duplex in Jackson, Tenn.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, before the team stepped on the porch to knock, Claybrook began shooting at the agents through a small window. Two officers were shot, including one shot in his arm and leg. They both survived.

Jackson Police Department SWAT came to assist the officers. JPD SWAT negotiated the surrender of Claybrook after a lengthy standoff.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died.
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
Blake Anderson joined A-State in 2013, leading the Red Wolves to six winning seasons and six...
Former A-State football coach under fire amid lawsuit over retaliation at Utah State
Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated...
Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic

Latest News

Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Bay (boys), Hillcrest (girls) win in non-conference hoops doubleheader
Bay (boys), Hillcrest (girls) win in non-conference hoops doubleheader
Downtown residents fed up with vandalism, petty crimes
Gosnell wins to move to 7-2
FFN Extra Point: Gosnell beats Harrisburg to move to 7-2
Red Wolves host exhibition Wednesday night
Arkansas State men's basketball prepares for Wednesday exhibition