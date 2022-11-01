Energy Alert
Effects daylight saving time has on children

Come December people can expect the sun to go down sooner which can effect young children.
Come December people can expect the sun to go down sooner which can effect young children.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When you change the clocks on Nov. 6, some people in your house may notice the difference more than others.

The highly debated time change has more of an effect on children and many doctors say it is difficult for them to adjust to the changes in when the sun is up or down.

Dr. Brannon Treece said one of the biggest things they struggle with is when they would usually go to bed or wake up.

“Especially young children who are not old enough to understand time yet, trying to convince them that it’s time to go to bed,” Treece said. “Whether it’s an hour earlier or an hour later when they’re normally used to going to bed creates some transitional stress for everybody in the house.”

In Dec. 2020, Republican Johnny Rye introduced a bill to the Arkansas House which would permit the state to observe daylight saving time year-round.

The bill passed and made it to the Senate committee of State Agencies and Government Affairs, but it failed to pass during the legislative session.

