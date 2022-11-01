Former A-State football coach under fire amid lawsuit over retaliation at Utah State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who saw success as Arkansas State’s head football coach now faces a lawsuit at Utah State, accused of retaliation from a former player there.

Senior Patrick Maddox has been playing with the Aggies since 2019, but he said his concerns fell upon deaf ears within the school administration.

According to Salt Lake City station FOX13, Maddox released recordings last December from Utah State football team meetings where head coach Blake Anderson and the campus police chief at the time made controversial comments on sexual assault.

Anderson joined A-State in 2013, leading the Red Wolves to six winning seasons and six straight bowl games. He left for Utah State in 2020.

After releasing the recordings, Maddox said everything changed.

“People want to win games and they’ll do anything to win games and they keep it that way, but that stuff is what I want to address that needs to stop,” he said.

Kaytri Flint is a friend of Maddox’s who settled a lawsuit with the school after it was said she was raped by a football player and claimed the school did nothing about it.

“I’ll have a hard time with it for a long time,” Flint said. “I wish that it didn’t impact the people in my life the way that it did.

“She showed me everything that happened, and for it to be swept under the rug and not taken seriously once again was just disgusting. As a player and as a man, I couldn’t let that slide,” Maddox said.

Maddox’s lawsuit said teammates threatened to come to his home and assault him if he did not apologize to Anderson, and the coach told other players to “handle Patrick however they saw fit”.

Maddox left the team in February following the retaliation, saying he stands by his actions.

“I knew at the end of the day, if I took those recordings, my football career would probably be done,” he said. “I have no regrets about what I did.”

Officials with Utah State University could not comment on the lawsuit, only saying the university “does not tolerate sexual misconduct or retaliation for reporting it.”

However, Maddox believes the school has more to fix, adding he isn’t the only person with someone close being assaulted by a team member.

“They told me about disgusting things that teammates have done to people that they love and they just have to suck it up, and they’re still on that team right now. It shouldn’t be like that,” he shared.

Maddox explained he knows there are people that won’t believe his claims, but asked why he would jeopardize his own career to shed light on the truth.

“The reality is the people that are betraying the team are the people in power at this institution that continuously want to sweep things under the rug for the sake of making sure nothing gets out, keep people quiet,” he said. “That’s not my burden to carry.”

On Friday, Oct. 28, Anderson released the following statement on Twitter in response to the lawsuit:

