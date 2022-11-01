HALLOWEEN SAFETY: Tips on a safe, fun trick-or-treating with the family

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With many expected to trick-or-treat for Halloween, law enforcement is doing what they can to make sure participants are safe.

While heading out in large numbers is always a good idea, Jason Myers with the Jonesboro Police Department said it is equally important to stay visible because when it gets darker, it’s harder for drivers to see pedestrians.

It’s also important to be aware of what is on your child’s costume.

“If your Halloween costume has reflective stuff on it, that’s great. If not, try to get maybe a reflective belt or flashlight,” he said.

Myers said keeping children from running in the streets is something else to keep in mind when heading out.

Trick-or-treaters should also try and visit well-lit areas and know that those who are participating will keep their porch lights on.

Once the candy makes it home, it should be checked. Parents need to make sure the candy is sealed and in the correct wrappers.

“Read your kid’s candy. There are things out there that look and are wrapped up that are a lot like regular candy and they’re for adults only or for medical purposes,” Myers said.

The evening can also bring about the risk of sex offenders. Parents with concerns can check online registries to see where potential offenders live.

Myers said sex offenders are aware they cannot participate in any events on Halloween.

“They know that tonight especially they are supposed to be indoors with their door locked and their porch lights off. They are not supposed to be handing out candy at all. The parole and probation board usually has their guys going around, making sure that their listed offenders are following those protocols,” he said.

Jonesboro police will also help parole officers keep sex offenders at home, all while keeping the public safe.

“We’ll have some extra patrol officers out tonight. They’ll be canvassing neighborhoods. They’ll stick more towards the neighborhoods tonight than they do sometimes,” Myers said.

