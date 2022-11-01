Energy Alert
J&J to buy cardiovascular technology Abiomed in $16.6 billion deal

Johnson & Johnson, the health care giant, said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed...
Johnson & Johnson, the health care giant, said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met.(Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Johnson & Johnson will spend $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed to strengthen its medical device division.

The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met.

Abiomed develops technology that treats coronary artery disease and heart failure.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

