Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 43-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested in Poinsett County after deputies said he was pointing a gun at people driving past him on the highway.

Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated assault, and drug and firearm possession.

According to an incident report from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Jay-Ryan Woods was sent to Highway 49 between Waldenburg and Fisher in reference to a black pickup truck parked on the road.

Witnesses at the scene said the driver, later identified as Jones, was outside of his vehicle and pointing a firearm at people as they drove by.

Officers were able to get Jones out of the vehicle and arrested him.

Jones told Deputy Woods he was trying to wave someone down due to his truck running out of gas and his father going to get a gas can to help him. He denied any allegations of him pointing a gun at traffic.

During a probable cause search of Jones’ vehicle, the deputy found a couple of bags of drugs, as well as a rifle and its ammo.

Jones remains in the Poinsett County Detention Center, according to online rosters.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crybaby Bridge - Senath, Mo.
Haunts: Senath Light and Crybaby Bridge
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the vehicle was stopped because of traffic violations.
Man dies after jumping from overpass during traffic stop, deputies say
Dinesa Poe can rest a little easier after police arrested her son on Oct. 27 in Greene County.
Damon Dickey’s mother speaks out after arrest

Latest News

According to a news release, Donald McKinney and Brandy Langston were arrested for one count...
Two arrested for theft by receiving in storage break-in
Two arrested for theft by recieving following storage break-in
With many expected to trick-or-treat for Halloween, law enforcement is doing what they can to...
HALLOWEEN SAFETY: Tips on a safe, fun trick-or-treating with the family
On Saturday Oct. 29, the Jonesboro Police Department held a drug take back event
Jonesboro Police holds drug take-back event