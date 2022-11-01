Jonesboro Police holds drug take-back event

Energy Alert
On Saturday Oct. 29, the Jonesboro Police Department held a drug take back event
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, JPD hosted its semi-annual event to take back prescription drugs.

On Oct. 29, the Jonesboro Police Department held a drug takeback event, which is held twice a year when the department encourages those with prescription drugs to use the drop-off box located at the station.

Jonesboro Police Evidence Technician Courtney Smith said the biannual event can make a difference in the community.

“It’s really important to have these drug take-back events so that we can decrease the opioid addiction crisis that we see happening in the country right now,” she said.

The drop-off is not limited to the event, Smith said drop-offs can be made at any time and is intended for any controlled substance, such as opioids or benzodiazepines.

“Any stuff that has any kind of habit-forming potential, we need to keep out of the hands of children and anybody that doesn’t need to have it,” she said.

After the take-back event, the police department makes a drop-off of its own.

“We drop off with the DEA twice a year after our drug take-back event so once in May and once in October,” Smith said.

She said those who use the drop-off can remain anonymous.

“You don’t have to talk to anybody when you drop the prescription drugs off. You can take the labels off the medication. Nobody is gonna know who you are,” Smith said.

In addition to the box at the Jonesboro Police Station, there are two drop-off boxes at Arkansas State University, located at the student union and the Arkansas State University Police Department office.

