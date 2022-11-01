Mississippi County candidate’s husband tries to finish campaign

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A husband in Mississippi County is trying to win an election, but not for himself.

Dewayne Seaton is finishing the campaign for his wife, Tracy, who lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, Oct. 6, and was running for Mississippi County Coroner.

Many thought Tracy’s name would be off the ballot after she died, but her husband is making sure that come Nov. 8, she still gets as many votes as possible.

“We have been looking at running for eight years,” Dewayne said. “This is something that she has always wanted to do.”

Seaton said he understands this is not traditional, but Tracy’s name will still be on the ballot. If she is elected, someone will be appointed to the position by the quorum court.

He hopes the person who ends up in the office is that final voice for the fallen.

“If she wins the election, I would like to see whoever takes the position to be the final voice for those who have passed away,” Seaton said.

Tracy was the Chief Deputy Corner in Mississippi County before her death. In a statement, the office said she will be forever treasured and missed.

