Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Mississippi County candidate’s husband tries to finish campaign

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A husband in Mississippi County is trying to win an election, but not for himself.

Dewayne Seaton is finishing the campaign for his wife, Tracy, who lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, Oct. 6, and was running for Mississippi County Coroner.

Many thought Tracy’s name would be off the ballot after she died, but her husband is making sure that come Nov. 8, she still gets as many votes as possible.

“We have been looking at running for eight years,” Dewayne said. “This is something that she has always wanted to do.”

Seaton said he understands this is not traditional, but Tracy’s name will still be on the ballot. If she is elected, someone will be appointed to the position by the quorum court.

He hopes the person who ends up in the office is that final voice for the fallen.

“If she wins the election, I would like to see whoever takes the position to be the final voice for those who have passed away,” Seaton said.

Tracy was the Chief Deputy Corner in Mississippi County before her death. In a statement, the office said she will be forever treasured and missed.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crybaby Bridge - Senath, Mo.
Haunts: Senath Light and Crybaby Bridge
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the vehicle was stopped because of traffic violations.
Man dies after jumping from overpass during traffic stop, deputies say
Dinesa Poe can rest a little easier after police arrested her son on Oct. 27 in Greene County.
Damon Dickey’s mother speaks out after arrest

Latest News

Two arrested for theft by recieving following storage break-in
With many expected to trick-or-treat for Halloween, law enforcement is doing what they can to...
HALLOWEEN SAFETY: Tips on a safe, fun trick-or-treating with the family
On Saturday Oct. 29, the Jonesboro Police Department held a drug take back event
Jonesboro Police holds drug take-back event
The community blessing box on Main Street and Pine Avenue in Trumann, which opened on Thursday,...
New community donation basket sees numerous activity