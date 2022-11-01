New community donation basket sees numerous activity

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A new donation box in Trumann has seen plenty of traffic recently, but those who help put the box together are hoping the box is actually helping those in need.

The community blessing box opened on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the corner of Main Street and Pine Avenue with the goal of providing those who don’t have enough with some extra help.

However, with some people going by cleaning the box of donations, some in the community are a little worried.

“We just hope they have the need for the items they take,” resident Letty Thompson said. “We encourage people to keep filling up the box, if you’re at the store and you buy a pack of water put a few in here.”

The box is the second one in the town and is full of different foods and drinks, as well as clothes for small children.

Thompson said her aunt helped put the box together and she hopes people are using it for the right reason.

“We want people to take what they need but share with others. Take what you actually need and if you do have something, you can spare by all needs, leave it there for the next person,” she said.

