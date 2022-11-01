Nov. 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We’re in the 40s and 50s this morning. Patchy fog is possible as you head the door too. 70s make a return this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Models have started to hint at a few showers Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning as some upper-level energy moves in from the southwest. While there is a small chance of rain in the forecast, any rain that falls should be light and not everyone will get wet.

Dry weather will return for the rest of the week until a fairly strong storm system arrives on Saturday evening. High wind and maybe some heavy rain is expected.

Behind the storm, temperatures do not cool off too much. In fact, 70s and 80s may stick around next week.

News Headlines

A man who saw success as Arkansas State’s head football coach now faces a lawsuit at Utah State, accused of retaliation from a former player there.

A new donation box in Trumann has seen plenty of traffic recently, but those who help put the box together are hoping the box is actually helping those in need.

New surveillance video reveals the events that led up to the death of 26-year-old Jacob Jones, an inmate who died at the Crawford County Jail on Oct. 15.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and several notable industry leaders held a joint press conference Monday to speak against Issue 4, the recreational marijuana amendment on the ballot.

