Police investigating catalytic converter theft at area dealership

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro car dealership has footage and an individual stealing a catalytic converter from one of their cars.

According to a police report filed with the Jonesboro Police Department by Central Chevrolet, on the night of Oct. 26 a catalytic converter was cut from a Servpro van.

The service manager reported he was able to see someone in a silver Ford F-150 with a large dent to the passenger door on security footage.

According to the report, the catalytic converter is valued at $1,200.

If you have any information pertaining to the theft, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.