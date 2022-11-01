Raheim Sanders and Reid Bauer win SEC football weekly awards

After a commanding 41-27 road win at Auburn, Arkansas football’s Raheim Sanders and Reid Bauer were recognized by the Southeastern Conference with weekly awards on Monday. Sophomore running back Raheim Sanders was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week and redshirt-senior punter Reid Bauer was tabbed the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Through the first eight weeks of the season, seven different Razorbacks have earned SEC Player of the Week accolades.

In a prolific performance against the Tigers, Sanders recorded his sixth 100-yard rushing effort of the season, finishing with 16 carries for 171 yards (10.7 average) to push him past 1,000 rushing yards on the season. Sanders matched Madre Hill’s school record for quickest to 1,000 yards on the ground in a single season in just eight games. The Rockledge, Fla., native paces the SEC in rushing yards (1,041) and rushing yards per game (130.1) and ranks second in yards per run (6.67). Sanders sits sixth nationally in rushing yards and ninth in yards per carry. With the help of Sanders, Arkansas has carded a 100-yard rusher in a program record nine consecutive games, dating back to the 2021 season.

Sanders tallied a career long 76-yard rush along with five 10+ yard runs one 20+ yard run. Sanders’ 76-yard run is tied for the third-longest by a league player this season. Sanders is the only FBS player with 1,000+ rushing yards and 150+ receiving yards this season.

Bauer booted a career-long 78-yard punt in the second quarter versus Auburn, pinning the Tigers at their own 7-yard line. The 78-yard punt is the second-longest by an SEC punter this season. The Magnolia, Texas, product became the first Arkansas punter to record a 70+ yard connection since Sam Irwin Hill’s 79-yard punt against South Carolina in 2013. Bauer’s punt ties for the 10th longest in school history. The redshirt senior boasted three punts for 129 yards (43.0 average) and limited Auburn to zero punt return yards.

This weekend, Arkansas hosts No. 23 Liberty for Homecoming at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The game will air on SEC Network. For ticket information, call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479-575-5151 or click here.

