Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sharp County renewing inmate ‘community works’ program

Prisoners are returning to work in Sharp County after a nearly two-year break.
Prisoners are returning to work in Sharp County after a nearly two-year break.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Prisoners are returning to work in Sharp County after a nearly two-year break.

The county’s community work program allows municipalities and other organizations to use the men and women incarcerated in Sharp County for labor.

Chief Deputy Shane Russell explained that labor isn’t just beneficial to one side.

“The inmates, considering what they’re in for, get to go out in the community and work off some of their fines,” Russell said. “They get paid so much per day that they work, and that goes to paying off some of their fines.”

Chief Russell says the work can vary between jobs.

“They may be from anywhere from cutting brush to picking up trash,” Russell said. “They recently helped move the furniture around here in the courthouse when the new flooring was laid. Many things like that.”

He explained the program gives prisoners a different working environment.

“They get to get out and do work for the community,” Russell said. “Of course, it’s beneficial for them, but it also gets them out in a positive light.”

With the structure of a job, Russell says it can be more than just a paycheck.

“There is a lot to be said about a job,” he said. “It’s more than just a paycheck sometimes. It can be stability and structure, which some people need.”

Municipalities interested in the community works program should contact the Sharp County District Clerk’s Office for more information.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
Coroner called to the scene of crash on Hwy. 63 in Craighead County
Blake Anderson joined A-State in 2013, leading the Red Wolves to six winning seasons and six...
Former A-State football coach under fire amid lawsuit over retaliation at Utah State
Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated...
Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/28/22)

Latest News

Arkansas wins 2 SEC weekly awards
Raheim Sanders and Reid Bauer win SEC football weekly awards
Southerners win Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week (10/28/22)
Southside wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/28/22)
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
FFN - Latest Scores + Video Highlights »
Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the...
HIKER FOUND! Rescue crews locate hiker along Buffalo National River missing for several days