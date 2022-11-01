Energy Alert
Silver Alert issued for Cleburne County woman

According to a news release, 69-year-old Sandra Spann of Tumbling Shoals was reported missing...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police have requested a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Cleburne County.

According to a news release, 69-year-old Sandra Spann of Tumbling Shoals was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

She was last known to be at the 2200-block of Heber Springs Road North near the Greers Ferry Dam.

Spann is white, 5′4″, weighs 150 lbs., and has gray, short hair, and brown eyes.

ASP did not give a description of what she was wearing but noted she may be traveling in a gold or tan 2001 Lincoln Town car that has no license plate.

If you have information about Spann’s location, you are urged to call the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office at 501-362-8291.

