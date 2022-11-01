Southside wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/28/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on October, 28th, 2022.

4,739 votes were cast on the kait8.com sports page. Southside (2,597) beats Valley View (1,964) by 633 votes, Brookland (178) was 3rd. Isaac Wallis blocks the punt, Blayne Warden scoops and scores. The Southerners beat Batesville 35- 21 in the first ever meeting of the Independence County foes.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate to the Southside booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.