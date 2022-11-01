Coroner called to the scene of crash on Hwy. 63 in Craighead County
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
According to ArDOT, a tractor trailer caught fire Tuesday, Nov. 1, around 7:30 a.m., just north of Jonesboro on Hwy. 63.
A social media post from the Jonesboro Police Department said it was a multiple vehicle accident, southbound near Bono Hill.
Traffic is backed up for miles.
Please avoid this area and use a different route if possible.
