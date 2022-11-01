Tricks and treats fill the Jonesboro streets

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents filled the streets to celebrate Halloween night with family and friends.

Halloween is used as a time to dress up and spend time with your family and friends.

Roxanne Thompson used trick-or-treating as a way to spend time with her friend that traveled several hours to Jonesboro.

“I do not get to see her very often, so we are using this as a bonding experience,” said Thompson.

Allie Simino loves Halloween and dressed up this year with her daughters.

Simino said that Halloween is a great way for kids to cut loose because life bogs down kids too.

“I really did not get to dress up a lot as a kid for Halloween so I do it as an adult to spend time with the kids and get lots of candy,” said Simino.

Many went to trunk-or-treats around Jonesboro, and some streets were hard to navigate due to the number of kids and parents getting out and enjoying the holiday.

Jace Passmore stopped in to get some candy from Jullette Johnson, who told us that the amount of trick-or-treaters has increased every year.

Johnson added that giving out candy and helping make memories for these kids is the highlight of Halloween.

