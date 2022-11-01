Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Tricks and treats fill the Jonesboro streets

By Jace Passmore
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents filled the streets to celebrate Halloween night with family and friends.

Halloween is used as a time to dress up and spend time with your family and friends.

Roxanne Thompson used trick-or-treating as a way to spend time with her friend that traveled several hours to Jonesboro.

“I do not get to see her very often, so we are using this as a bonding experience,” said Thompson.

Allie Simino loves Halloween and dressed up this year with her daughters.

Simino said that Halloween is a great way for kids to cut loose because life bogs down kids too.

“I really did not get to dress up a lot as a kid for Halloween so I do it as an adult to spend time with the kids and get lots of candy,” said Simino.

Many went to trunk-or-treats around Jonesboro, and some streets were hard to navigate due to the number of kids and parents getting out and enjoying the holiday.

Jace Passmore stopped in to get some candy from Jullette Johnson, who told us that the amount of trick-or-treaters has increased every year.

Johnson added that giving out candy and helping make memories for these kids is the highlight of Halloween.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crybaby Bridge - Senath, Mo.
HIDDEN HAUNTS: Senath Light and Crybaby Bridge
Blake Anderson joined A-State in 2013, leading the Red Wolves to six winning seasons and six...
Former A-State football coach under fire amid lawsuit over retaliation at Utah State
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/28/22)
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

Latest News

The spirits of a downtown Jonesboro business
HIDDEN HAUNTS: The spirits of a downtown Jonesboro business
Police investigating catalytic converter theft at area dealership
Arkansas State head football coach
Butch Jones gives update on A-State at Little Rock Touchdown Club
The former A-State coach was fired by Auburn Monday.
Auburn fires former Arkansas State head coach Bryan Harsin