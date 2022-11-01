Energy Alert
Two arrested for theft by receiving in storage break-in

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – A pair of Jonesboro residents are behind bars after Brookland police said they stole about $45,000 from a storage facility.

According to a news release, Donald McKinney and Brandy Langston were arrested for one count each of theft by receiving greater than $25,000.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Brookland Police Department began a criminal investigation into a break-in at a mini-storage facility within the Brookland city limits.

Detective Dustin Norwood during this theft, two racing four-wheelers valued at approximately $45,000 as well as numerous parts and accessories were stolen.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Brookland officers managed to find one of the stolen four-wheelers on Oakbrook Circle in Jonesboro. A search warrant was obtained for the home, where the rest of the stolen items were found.

The news release goes on to say a pickup truck was also found in front of the home, and the truck’s VIN number revealed it was stolen out of Jonesboro. It was towed from the scene and the owner was advised of the vehicle’s location.

Both McKinney and Langston were arrested during the search.

Norwood added the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected in the case.

