Voters hit the polls at a high rate in Craighead County

The line out the door at the Craighead County Election Annex as the number of early ballots...
The line out the door at the Craighead County Election Annex as the number of early ballots cast soars(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After only a week of early voting, numbers in Craighead County are up almost 22% from the 2018 General Election.

Jennifer Clack is the Craighead County Election Commissioner and said she is not surprised to see this many people.

She stressed in elections where there are major issues and a lot of turnovers, they tend to see an increase in turnout.

“I honestly think we have some big issues on the ballot and people are excited for the governor’s race so I think we have people that are more excited this time for midterms,” Clack said.

Voters at the polls like Michael Medrich said they came out for early voting to make their voice be heard and said the turnout is a positive no matter what.

“I would sure rather have my issues lose an election where more people vote than have it be you know 20 percent or something,” Medrich said.

Clack said some years they do tend to see a rise in the number of early voters, but this is a trend they are seeing across the state and beyond.

“Honestly also the extra voting is statewide they are all seeing an increase in early voting, so I think people are just getting more invested which we like,” Clack said.

Clack added when they see high numbers in the early voting period they then expect there to be a large number of voters on election day.

