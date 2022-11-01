Warm and Nice for the Rest of the Week

It’ll be hard to tell we had showers overnight to start the day. Dry and warm weather is expected today with passing clouds at times. Highs get back into the 70s and a few degrees higher than yesterday this afternoon. Winds continue to be calm and light across the area today. Breezy conditions return the closer we get to the weekend as highs start to push 80 degrees. We stay dry until a strong storm system arrives on Saturday evening. Heavy rain starts to arrive after Football Friday Night and it could turn stormy around midnight across the Ozarks. Heavy rain is the main concern but the earlier storms arrive, the better chance for a few strong to severe wind gusts. Behind the storm, temperatures do not cool off too much. In fact, 70s and 80s may stick around for part of next week.

