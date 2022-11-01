Warmer Weather Ahead with a Small Chance of Rain Tonight

Energy Alert
November 1st, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re in the 40s and 50s this morning. Patchy fog is possible as you head the door too. 70s make a return this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Models have started to hint at a few showers Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning as some upper-level energy moves in from the southwest. While there is a small chance of rain in the forecast, any rain that falls should be light and not everyone will get wet. Dry weather will return for the rest of the week until a fairly strong storm system arrives on Saturday evening. High wind and maybe some heavy rain is expected. Behind the storm, temperatures do not cool off too much. In fact, 70s and 80s may stick around next week.

