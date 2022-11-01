Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

West Memphis woman charged with abuse of vulnerable adult

Catherine Daniels -- indicted for abuse of a vulnerable adult
Catherine Daniels -- indicted for abuse of a vulnerable adult(Action News 5/TBI)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A West Memphis woman has been indicted for the abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On June 3, Catherine Daniels, 58, became the focus of an investigation after TBI received information of alleged abuse. She is accused of assaulting a patient while working as an in-home caregiver in Memphis back in May.

A Shelby County grand jury indicted Daniels on Oct. 13, charging her with abuse of a vulnerable adult and neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Daniels was taken into custody Monday and booked into Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility. Her bond is set at $10,000 and she is no longer a caregiver, according to TBI.

TBI says this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
Coroner called to the scene of crash on Hwy. 63 in Craighead County
Blake Anderson joined A-State in 2013, leading the Red Wolves to six winning seasons and six...
Former A-State football coach under fire amid lawsuit over retaliation at Utah State
Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated...
Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/28/22)

Latest News

At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
Coroner called to the scene of crash on Hwy. 63 in Craighead County
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Golf carts and trick-or-treaters fill the streets in search of candy.
Tricks and treats fill the Jonesboro streets
The spirits of a downtown Jonesboro business
HIDDEN HAUNTS: The spirits of a downtown Jonesboro business