Arkansas State women’s soccer faces Old Dominion Wednesday in SBC Quarterfinals
The Sun Belt Conference announced the bracket for the 2022 Women’s Soccer Tournament.
This year’s event will be contested October 31- November 6 at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala. Each of the tournament’s 10 matches will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Georgia Southern earned the tournament’s top seed after finishing atop east divisional play and claimed its first Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship.
With 15 divisional points earned throughout the year, South Alabama finished as the No. 2 seed as they were atop west divisional play. Based on overall conference points, teams were then seeded 3-10.
This marks the seventh consecutive year that the Sun Belt Soccer Tournament has been contested in Foley, Ala.
2022 Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Tournament
First Round – Monday, October 31
(10) Marshall 2, (7) App State 1 (OT)
(8) Georgia State 1, (9) Southern Miss, 0
Second Round – Wednesday, November 2
Match 3 – (3) Arkansas State vs. (6) Old Dominion, 11 a.m. CT
Match 4 – (2) South Alabama vs. (10) Marshall, 1:30 p.m. CT
Match 5 – (1) Georgia Southern vs. (8) Georgia State, 4 p.m. CT
Match 6 – (4) James Madison vs. (5) Texas State, 6:30 p.m. CT
Semifinals – Friday, November 4
Match 7 – Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 3, 4 p.m. CT
Match 8 – Winner Match 6 vs. Winner Match 5, 7 p.m. CT
Championship – Sunday, November 6
Match 9 – Winner Match 7 vs. Winner Match 8, 1 p.m. CT
