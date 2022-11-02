Energy Alert
Arkansas State women’s soccer faces Old Dominion Wednesday in SBC Quarterfinals

Red Wolves tie Northwestern State on Thursday
By Sun Belt Conference
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
do

The Sun Belt Conference announced the bracket for the 2022 Women’s Soccer Tournament.

This year’s event will be contested October 31- November 6 at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala. Each of the tournament’s 10 matches will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern earned the tournament’s top seed after finishing atop east divisional play and claimed its first Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship.

With 15 divisional points earned throughout the year, South Alabama finished as the No. 2 seed as they were atop west divisional play. Based on overall conference points, teams were then seeded 3-10.

This marks the seventh consecutive year that the Sun Belt Soccer Tournament has been contested in Foley, Ala.

2022 Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Tournament

First Round – Monday, October 31

(10) Marshall 2, (7) App State 1 (OT)

(8) Georgia State 1, (9) Southern Miss, 0

Second Round – Wednesday, November 2

Match 3 – (3) Arkansas State vs. (6) Old Dominion, 11 a.m. CT

Match 4 – (2) South Alabama vs. (10) Marshall, 1:30 p.m. CT

Match 5 – (1) Georgia Southern vs. (8) Georgia State, 4 p.m. CT

Match 6 – (4) James Madison vs. (5) Texas State, 6:30 p.m. CT

Semifinals – Friday, November 4

Match 7 – Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 3, 4 p.m. CT

Match 8 – Winner Match 6 vs. Winner Match 5, 7 p.m. CT

Championship – Sunday, November 6

Match 9 – Winner Match 7 vs. Winner Match 8, 1 p.m. CT

