Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas Court of Appeals upholds murderer’s conviction

In 2021, a jury convicted Kevin Dale Brady of first-degree murder in the death of Michael Nix...
In 2021, a jury convicted Kevin Dale Brady of first-degree murder in the death of Michael Nix and sentenced him to 55 years in prison.(Arkansas Dept. of Corrections)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a Craighead County man found guilty of murder.

In 2021, a jury convicted Kevin Dale Brady of first-degree murder in the death of Michael Nix and sentenced him to 55 years in prison.

Brady appealed the conviction, claiming the circuit court “erred when it denied his motion for directed verdict,” and said prosecutors had not offered “sufficient evidence that he acted with purposeful intent to cause the death of Michael Nix.”

In its opinion handed down on Nov. 2, the state appeals court affirmed Brady’s conviction, adding that the evidence supported it.

“We hold that there was sufficient evidence to support appellant’s first-degree murder conviction based on purposeful intent,” the opinion stated.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died.
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
Blake Anderson joined A-State in 2013, leading the Red Wolves to six winning seasons and six...
Former A-State football coach under fire amid lawsuit over retaliation at Utah State
Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated...
Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Bay (boys), Hillcrest (girls) win in non-conference hoops doubleheader
Bay (boys), Hillcrest (girls) win in non-conference hoops doubleheader
Downtown residents fed up with vandalism, petty crimes