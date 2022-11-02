Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Baxter County, Ark. sheriff issues alert over scam calls

Scammers posing as law enforcement officers
Scammers posing as law enforcement officers(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mountain Home, Ark. (KY3) - The sheriff is Baxter County, Ark. is warning people about a phone scam, where callers pose as current or former law enforcement personnel. In one case, the sheriff says a victim lost a substantial amount of money.

The following is a news release the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office issued Tuesday about the scam:

The Sheriff’s Office has recently taken reports from members of the public that they have received telephone calls from individuals purporting to be Deputies of the Sheriff’s Office or members of other local law enforcement agencies claiming the person has failed to respond to a court subpoena and must now pay money to satisfy it.

These are fraudulent scam calls.  They are not legitimate.

These scammers are identifying themselves over the phone as actual officers who are either still employed or who have been employed with local law enforcement in the past.  Through the spoofing of phone numbers, these scammers can make it appear on caller ID that they are calling from the main number of the law enforcement agency in question even though they are not.  That is a ruse.   The scammers demand cash transfers be made via money cards in order to satisfy the court subpoena that has been supposedly ignored.

These scammers attempt to intimidate and coerce the people they are calling into following their demands.  One victim has already sustained a significant money loss from following the scammer’s demands.  In most cases there will be no method available to recover funds already lost.

Sheriff’s Deputies and other legitimate law enforcement officials will never demand any transfer of cash or other forms of monetary transactions order to satisfy a court subpoena that someone allegedly did not comply with.  Do not provide or verify any of your personal information at all to these phone scammers.  Do not become a victim.

People who receive these kinds of phone calls may contact their local law enforcement agencies directly at the published phone number for the agency to inquire as to the legitimacy of the matter in question if necessary.  In case of a victim who has sustained an actual loss of funds through fraudulent means, a police report will be taken.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died.
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Blake Anderson joined A-State in 2013, leading the Red Wolves to six winning seasons and six...
Former A-State football coach under fire amid lawsuit over retaliation at Utah State
According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 7:11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29...
Man killed in head-on crash along I-55

Latest News

The sewer plant pushing clean water through the system that goes out into creeks around the area.
City looking for funding to improve old sewer plant
The front counter at Kum and Go in Jonesboro is full of different types of lottery tickets as...
Lottery tickets selling in high numbers ahead of billion-dollar drawing
Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north...
New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois
A popular swimming spot on the Spring River will see an addition soon.
City bringing upgrades to popular river spot
The Mammoth Spring School District is working on an addition to its elementary building due to...
School adding to elementary building due to growth, safety