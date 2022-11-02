Be a ‘Santa to a Senior’ this ho-ho-holiday

Energy Alert
To ensure everyone has a very merry Christmas this year, Home Instead will collect gifts for more than 200 Jonesboro seniors in need.(Home Instead)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You’re never too old for a visit from Santa Claus.

To ensure everyone has a very merry Christmas this year, Home Instead will collect gifts for more than 200 Jonesboro seniors in need.

The company, which provides in-home health care, is partnering with local non-profit and community organizations “to identify seniors who might not otherwise receive gifts this holiday season,” a news release stated.

“Though these gifts are small, they make a big impact in the lives of area seniors,” the release added.

To be a “Santa to a Senior,” click here.

