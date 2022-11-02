Energy Alert
Buzzworthy coffee shop opens in Craighead County

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new locally owned coffee shop opened for business Tuesday in Lake City.

According to Co-Owners Bradley and Leah Hamilton and Wayne Black, on Nov. 1 the Busy Bean held its grand opening for a new location across the street from Jordan’s Quick Stop on Highway 18.

The coffee shop also has locations in Trumann, Walnut Ridge, and Pocahontas.

The Busy Bean
The Busy Bean(The Busy Bean)

