Buzzworthy coffee shop opens in Craighead County
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new locally owned coffee shop opened for business Tuesday in Lake City.
According to Co-Owners Bradley and Leah Hamilton and Wayne Black, on Nov. 1 the Busy Bean held its grand opening for a new location across the street from Jordan’s Quick Stop on Highway 18.
The coffee shop also has locations in Trumann, Walnut Ridge, and Pocahontas.
