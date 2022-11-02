Buzzworthy coffee shop opens in Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new locally owned coffee shop opened for business Tuesday in Lake City.

According to Co-Owners Bradley and Leah Hamilton and Wayne Black, on Nov. 1 the Busy Bean held its grand opening for a new location across the street from Jordan’s Quick Stop on Highway 18.

The coffee shop also has locations in Trumann, Walnut Ridge, and Pocahontas.

The Busy Bean (The Busy Bean)

