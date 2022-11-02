Energy Alert
City bringing upgrades to popular river spot

A popular swimming spot on the Spring River will see an addition soon.
By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular swimming spot on the Spring River will see an addition soon.

Hardy Beach in Sharp County will soon be home to a bathroom and cold shower.

Mayor Ernie Rose said the building would allow a clean place for people to use the bathroom and change.

On top of the bathrooms, the facility will feature a cold shower.

He said this is a much-needed addition to the Hardy Beach area.

“If you’ve been up here in the summer, it’s almost daily, it’s packed,” Rose. “They’ve had some porta poddies, but they don’t have any place to change clothes that are sanitary or ADA compliant, which is extremely important.”

Mayor Rose said this is something he wants to see finished before his mayoral term ends in December.

“I would like to see it done before I leave office,” Rose said. “I talked to the company that is building the walls, and he is planning on coming this week and getting started on that. It won’t take him three or four days to have that completed. The plumbers and electricians will have to come back, and we’ll have the roof constructed.”

