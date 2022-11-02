Energy Alert
City looking for funding to improve old sewer plant

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - In Bono, the city is looking to receive a 5-million-dollar federal grant to get a much-needed brand-new sewer system.

The system built back in 1992 has seen its wear and tear over time as Mayor Danny Shaw said they are applying for a grant through American Rescue Plan Act.

This would upgrade it to a brand-new system which he says they desperately need as water levels are low.

“That has to be at a certain level we are having a difficult time right now keeping those levels where the health department wants them to be,” Shaw said.

The water needs to be at a certain level so employees can run tests on the water and make sure it has all the chemicals it needs.

Shaw added its important to upgrade the system so that the city can continue to grow its population.

“This is a very important project because we are laying the foundation for Bono to grow,” Shaw said.

At the end of the day even if the city is not selected, they have made sure the project gets done no matter what.

“If we don’t get this grant we will continue to apply for other grants and hopefully get some money,” Shaw said. “Otherwise, we will have to borrow the money from the USDA or the Arkansas Natural Resource Commission.”

The grant will be submitted by the city on Friday as they look to smooth out the lines for all their citizens.

