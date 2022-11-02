Downtown residents fed up with vandalism, petty crimes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Business owners say they’ve seen an uptick in petty crime in downtown Jonesboro.

So far this year there have been 26 cases reported of criminal mischief, theft from motor vehicles, theft from buildings and burglary.

Statistics of downtown crime over 5 years from the Jonesboro Police Department show that in 2021 there were 39 reports filed, in 2019 there were of 48 reports filed, and 2018 saw the highest number of reports in the last five years with 61 filed.

Business owners like Chef John Myers are frustrated.

Myers owns the Parsonage and has had several incidents over the past several months that have cost the business hundreds of dollars. He said in the latest incident they had some of their flowers stolen right out of the pots.

“There is always one or two people that act out and we catch them on camera and the problem is resolved,” said Myers.

Myers has been operating his award-winning restaurant in the same spot for six years and said unfortunately dealing with these issues is part of running a business.

This sad truth is not stopping Myers and over half a dozen other downtown businesses from holding vandals like these accountable for their actions.

“What the community needs to understand is that everyone downtown has cameras now, so if you are going to do something, we all communicate with each other and will find out who you are,” said Myers.

It is not just one business feeling the heat.

George Gotcher runs a multi-million-dollar jewelry business downtown and said he has run-ins with these petty criminals.

“Of course, our flowers and I have had people tear signage off the doors, and remove certain items from the door like a doorbell,” said Gotcher.

James Bickham lives downtown and owns a business and has not only seen vandalism but he himself has witnessed multiple car break-ins that all occurred just after midnight.

“A larger police presence around that 1:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. range when all the bars are letting. This is when most of this is happening,” said Bickham.

Although these crimes are taking place, the business owners have been standing up for themselves by posting videos on Facebook calling out the individuals who are responsible for the vandalism.

Myers said that the plants were returned Monday afternoon after the thief reached out to them on Facebook.

