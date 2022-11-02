Energy Alert
Finding answers for seniors’ healthcare

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Seniors with questions about health coverage can find the answers they need at home.

The East Arkansas Agency on Aging is, according to Director of Purchased Services Melissa Prater, a one-stop shop when it comes to answering and finding resources for the elderly.

“We will link anybody to any resources that we have available or that are available in our community,” she said.

Prater said people may not seek help for various reasons… but advised to find those answers sooner than later.

“It’s better to get help ahead of time than let it get worse and fester to where it’s a worst-case scenario type situation,” she said.

The agency is ready to help anyone with health insurance questions and tries to find a solution tailored to each individual.

“Right now, we’re in the middle of open enrollment, so we’re doing Medicare Part D coverage. People are coming in, they’re bringing us their medications and we’re trying to help them determine what is the best plan you know, for that individual,” she said.

While many may have questions during open enrollment period, Prater said their services are available any time of the year.

“We do Medicare counseling throughout the year, you know somebody may be retiring in April, so they’ve missed that open enrollment and there is some leeway to that,” she said.

To those who may need help with other resources, Prater said the agency is ready to help them find the help they need.

“Our care coordinators help determine too, what resources are available for individuals. It may be as simple as making a referral to legal aid. It may be helping them fill out an application that they’re a little bit confused about. It may be helping them determine, ‘do they qualify for in-home services?’,” she said.

The agency does not interfere with a person’s choice. They themselves make the final decision on any health coverage choice to make.

“We try to give them all the information to help them make that decision, but it does come down to what they want to do and how they want to do it and we can help,” Prater said.

Those who are looking to have their questions answered may reach out to the East Arkansas Agency on Aging.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

