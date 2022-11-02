Energy Alert
Greers Ferry boat ramp to temporarily close

((Source: Arkansas The Natural State, Greers Ferry))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A boat ramp at Greers Ferry Lake will close for construction Tuesday.

According to a media release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, they will temporarily close the boat ramp at Devils Fork Park on Nov. 8 and 9.

Construction crews will be resurfacing the lower parking lot near the boat ramp.

USACE asks boaters to use the corrugated boat ramps at nearby parks until the work is complete.

For more information call the Greers Ferry Project office at 501-362-2416 or visit the USACE website.

