Jonesboro organization to hold resource fair for homeless

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area non-profit organization for the homeless will hold a resource fair next Tuesday.

A media release from The HUB announced the resource fair on Nov. 8 will have prizes, food, health and education, employment assistance, and more.

The event will be held at 711 Union Street, in the parking near Union and Matthews.

To learn more about The HUB visit their Facebook or website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.