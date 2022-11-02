Longtime Nettleton school employee dies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A community is in mourning as a longtime Nettleton Public Schools employee has died.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died.

In Sept. 2022, Brooke’s husband, Jon Landrum, said she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The school district asked residents to keep Brooke’s family in their thoughts and prayers at this time.

A memorial fund has been set up at the First Community Bank in honor of Brooke, with all the money going to her family.

You can donate to the Brooke Landrum Memorial Fund at any FCB branch. You can also send your donation through Cash App ($BrookeLmemorial) or PayPal (Landrumfamily6@gmail.com).

