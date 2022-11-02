Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Lottery tickets selling in high numbers ahead of billion-dollar drawing

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking to get lucky with the lottery, many in Arkansas got their tickets to try and walk away with the 1.2-billion-dollar jackpot.

The Power Ball jackpot has many throughout the northeast region hitting the store and testing their luck like Trena Spinner.

“Well, it would be great if I won, I am going to each Kum and Go and getting some at each one of them,” Spinner said.

Now Spinner may be on to something as in July a Jonesboro woman won part of the mega millions and that winning ticket was purchased at a Kum and Go on Highland Drive.

If she wins, she said she would spend the money on her family and friends adding she has won once before, but not exactly for the same amount.

“Well, I have a couple of children and grandchildren and I would take care of them and some friends,” Spinner said. “I would help them out, and I did win once but it was only four bucks.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died.
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Blake Anderson joined A-State in 2013, leading the Red Wolves to six winning seasons and six...
Former A-State football coach under fire amid lawsuit over retaliation at Utah State
According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 7:11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29...
Man killed in head-on crash along I-55

Latest News

The sewer plant pushing clean water through the system that goes out into creeks around the area.
City looking for funding to improve old sewer plant
Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north...
New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois
A popular swimming spot on the Spring River will see an addition soon.
City bringing upgrades to popular river spot
The Mammoth Spring School District is working on an addition to its elementary building due to...
School adding to elementary building due to growth, safety