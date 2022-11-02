Lottery tickets selling in high numbers ahead of billion-dollar drawing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking to get lucky with the lottery, many in Arkansas got their tickets to try and walk away with the 1.2-billion-dollar jackpot.

The Power Ball jackpot has many throughout the northeast region hitting the store and testing their luck like Trena Spinner.

“Well, it would be great if I won, I am going to each Kum and Go and getting some at each one of them,” Spinner said.

Now Spinner may be on to something as in July a Jonesboro woman won part of the mega millions and that winning ticket was purchased at a Kum and Go on Highland Drive.

If she wins, she said she would spend the money on her family and friends adding she has won once before, but not exactly for the same amount.

“Well, I have a couple of children and grandchildren and I would take care of them and some friends,” Spinner said. “I would help them out, and I did win once but it was only four bucks.”

