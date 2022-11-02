Low-cost vaccine clinic for pets to be held

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If you need to get your pets vaccinated, there’s a clinic in Jonesboro with your name on it.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, Dr. Laura Dacus, DVM will be providing vaccines for pets who need them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Arkansas law requires all dogs and cats must be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age by a licensed veterinarian.

Those interested must pre-register for the clinic by 6 p.m on Monday, Nov. 7.

You can pre-register by clicking here. You can also email nafahelp@gmail.com for more information.

The clinic is sponsored by Jonesboro Animal Control and NAFA Rescue.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.