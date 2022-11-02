Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 28-year-old Pineville man was arrested after police said he led officers on a multi-county chase over the weekend.

Joe Lee Lynn was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on Monday, Oct. 31, according to online records.

A probable cause affidavit said at 10:25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, Arkansas State Trooper Philip Gonten observed a vehicle, driven by Lynn, failing to stop at a stoplight on Highway 5 when turning onto Highway 177.

The trooper followed the vehicle on 177, with Trooper Remi Lively assisting.

The document stated both troopers attempted to pull Lynn over near the County Line Liquor Store, but he failed to stop. An Izard County deputy was notified and came to assist.

As the chase continued onto the intersection at Highway 223, Trooper Gonten attempted to use a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, but Lynn managed to recover and continued driving. Another PIT maneuver was attempted shortly after as the officers approached the Frosty Knap Trail, causing Lynn to steer into a ditch.

The report stated Gonten struck the driver’s side of Lynn’s vehicle to stop him from getting back onto the road, but Lynn continued to accelerate out of the ditch, showing “no intention of stopping”.

Lynn then backed into a barbed wire fence and Gonten was able to pin his vehicle.

The report went on to say Gonten told Lynn to get out of the vehicle, but he refused. Both state troopers were able to get access to Lynn’s vehicle and arrested him soon after.

A test at the Baxter County Detention Center revealed Lynn showed several indicators of impairment, with Gonten noting he could “smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the driver’s breath”.

Lynn is being held on a $20,000 bond for several charges, including felony fleeing and having an open alcohol container in the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.