Man killed in head-on crash along I-55

According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 7:11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a 35-year-old West Memphis man died following a head-on crash over the weekend,

According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 7:11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 on the north service road at the Interstate 55 ramp.

Jeremy Nelson was driving south on the road in a 2010 Chevy Impala when he failed to see 40-year-old Jennifer Staples, of Walnut Ridge, attempting to merge left to enter the ramp, hitting the front of her 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Nelson died at the scene. Staples was hurt and taken to the hospital shortly after.

The ASP report stated it was raining and wet at the time of the crash.

