Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns

Donors associated with companies holding medical marijuana licenses are providing most of the funding for ballot measures that would legalize recreational marijuana in several states.(WLOX)
By DAVID A. LIEB and KAVISH HARJAI
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Donors associated with companies holding medical marijuana licenses are providing most of the funding for ballot measures that would legalize recreational marijuana in several states.

An analysis of campaign finance data by The Associated Press shows that marijuana legalization campaigns have raised about $23 million in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Entities associated with the existing marijuana industry have provided the bulk of the money in every state except North Dakota, where a national cannabis advocacy group is the top donor.

The New Approach advocacy group also is the main backer of a Colorado initiative to legalize psychedelic mushrooms.

