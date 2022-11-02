Energy Alert
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (11/1/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Non-football schools continue to rack up wins in the new basketball season.

Bay 70, Hillcrest 43 (Boys - Yellowjackets 5-0)

Hillcrest 37, Bay 35 (Girls)

Tuckerman 88, Ridgefield Christian 42 (Boys)

BIC 69, CRA 43 (Boys)

Marmaduke 80, Armorel 24 (Boys - Greyhounds 4-0)

Rural Special 62, Pangburn 43 (Boys)

Shirley 77, White County Central 54 (Boys)

White County Central 58, Shirley 57 (Girls)

Viola 42, Omaha 41 (Girls)

Lead Hill 63, Calico Rock 46 (Girls)

