Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois

Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north...
Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north of Creal Springs in Williamson County.(KFYR)
By Marsha Heller and Colin Baillie
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A cattle breeding company plans to build a new meat processing plant in southern Illinois.

Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north of Creal Springs in Williamson County.

A cattle breeding company plans to build a new meat processing plant in southern Illinois.

The company said the new plant will create more than 400 new jobs and is projected to process 40 million pounds of beef and 19 million pounds of pork every year.

Saline River Farms, LLC also stated the plant will uses the latest technology and automation.

A public news conference was held at Veterans Memorial Airport of Southern Illinois on Wednesday, November 2 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died.
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Blake Anderson joined A-State in 2013, leading the Red Wolves to six winning seasons and six...
Former A-State football coach under fire amid lawsuit over retaliation at Utah State
According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 7:11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29...
Man killed in head-on crash along I-55

Latest News

The Mammoth Spring School District is working on an addition to its elementary building due to...
School adding to elementary building due to growth, safety
Greers Ferry boat ramp to temporarily close
The average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is over 7%, making the cost of buying a house out of...
Interest rate increase will impact how much you pay for your next house, vehicle
Marijuana farms, manufacturers and retailers provided millions of dollars that footed a...
Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns