Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Nov. 2: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’ll be hard to tell we had showers overnight to start the day. Dry and warm weather is expected today with passing clouds at times.

Highs get back into the 70s and a few degrees higher than yesterday this afternoon. Winds continue to be calm and light across the area today.

Breezy conditions return the closer we get to the weekend as highs start to push 80 degrees. We stay dry until a strong storm system arrives on Saturday evening. Heavy rain starts to arrive after Football Friday Night and it could turn stormy around midnight across the Ozarks. Heavy rain is the main concern but the earlier storms arrive, the better chance for a few strong to severe wind gusts.

Behind the storm, temperatures do not cool off too much. In fact, 70s and 80s may stick around for part of next week.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

$500M rebar steel company to locate first of two mini mills in Osceola.

Business owners say they’ve seen an uptick in petty crime in downtown Jonesboro.

An Arkansas woman faces homelessness due to high rental costs.

The Pulaski County prosecutor said he has opened an investigation into Little Rock City Hall over its handling of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Blake Anderson joined A-State in 2013, leading the Red Wolves to six winning seasons and six...
Former A-State football coach under fire amid lawsuit over retaliation at Utah State
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died.
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated...
Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic

Latest News

Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Bay (boys), Hillcrest (girls) win in non-conference hoops doubleheader
Bay (boys), Hillcrest (girls) win in non-conference hoops doubleheader
Downtown residents fed up with vandalism, petty crimes
Gosnell wins to move to 7-2
FFN Extra Point: Gosnell beats Harrisburg to move to 7-2