Police investigating shooting search for SUV

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police need help finding a vehicle possibly used in a shooting.

According to a news release from the Hayti Police Department, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the area of Walnut, Grant, and Cedar Streets.

Surveillance video captured a gray SUV near the crime scene.

“The vehicle in question could possibly be missing the rear window,” the report stated.

Police did not provide any details on the shooting, or if anyone was injured.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the vehicle should contact the police department at 573-359-1313.

