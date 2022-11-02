Energy Alert
Sikeston DPS respond to overnight shootings that leave 2 injured, including child

Sikeston DPS is investigating two separate shootings that happened overnight.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - There were two shootings overnight in Sikeston that left two people injured and in the hospital.

DPS officers clarified these were two separate shootings.

Around midnight on November 2, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to reports of gunfire. While investigating the scene, officers learned that an adult male had arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

According to the Sikeston DPS, this person reported being shot near the scene of the crime to officers.

30 minutes later, officers received a second call. This time about a 12-year-old male who had a gunshot wound to his leg. This was also around the scene of the crime, in the 100 block of Ruth. The juvenile said he was asleep in his home when he was struck by gunfire.

The juvenile was flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment.

Both the juvenile and the adult male are expected to recover.

Sikeston DPS investigators responded to the scene and collected several items of evidence related to these two shootings. This incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information are encouraged to contact the Sikeston DPS crime tip line at 573-475-3774, or their main non-emergency number at 573-471-4711.

